'Ocean Is Changing': NASA Visuals Show Impact Of Greenhouse Gases On Earth's Water Bodies

The greenhouse gases are impacting Earth's water bodies, NASA's scary visualisation of the oceans revealed. Taking to Instagram, NASA Climate Change shared a visualisation showing sea surface currents based on the Estimating the Circulation and Climate of the Ocean, Phase II (ECCO2) model. In the caption, the space agency wrote that the gases produced by human activities are altering the ocean. "Our ocean is changing," the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) wrote in its post.

"With 70% of the planet covered by water, the seas are important drivers of Earth's global climate. Yet, increasing greenhouse gases from human activities are altering the ocean before our eyes. NASA and its partners are on a mission to find out more," NASA further posted.

Further, elaborating on the visualisation, NASA shared that the different colours depict the average temperature for the sea surface currents. "With warmer colours (red, orange, and yellow) representing warmer temperatures and cooler colours (green and blue) representing cooler temperatures," the agency added.

NASA shared the visualisation just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 13,000 likes. Social media users posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

"Can you please explain what this data is showing? Is it taken over days or months? What time of year? Is it ocean currents or ocean temperatures? What have we concluded from this data?" asked one user. NASA responded, "The visualisation shows sea surface current flows. The flows are coloured by corresponding sea surface temperature data. The time range for this particular visualisation is from 2007-2008."

"The earth speaks and humanity ignores due to the lack of responsibility of organisations and leaders who take the piss and politicise everything for the monopolies affecting and infecting our only home with involution and when unexpected situations come the masses will blame their leaders but they and they chose them and let them take responsibility for the consequences, many would say so but the problem is that innocent human lives and animals pay the consequences of selfishness and involution," commented another Instagram user.

"Amazing data and visualisation. Very cool!" said one user. "Climate change is a huge problem," posed a fourth.