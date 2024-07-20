Normal Bowel Movements Key To Reducing Chronic Disease Risk, Study Finds

Any colour of blood in your stool is a reason to see a doctor.

A recent study has brought attention to the significance of bowel movement frequency in evaluating general health. Dr Sean Gibbons, an associate professor at the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle, asserts that long-term conditions such as neurodegeneration and chronic renal disease are closely associated with irregularities in bowel movements, especially constipation. Changes in bowel habits are a common symptom of a number of illnesses, including ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, and irritable bowel syndrome, according to bestselling author and gastroenterologist Dr Will Bulsiewicz.

The study that was published in Cell Reports Medicine examined the bowel movement frequencies of approximately 1,400 healthy American adults to understand how these frequencies relate to gut bacteria and chronic diseases. The study involved participants ranging in age from 19 to 89 years, with 65% being female and an average body mass index in the overweight range.

Researchers found that maintaining a normal bowel movement frequency-one to two times per day-was associated with reduced risk of chronic disease. Abnormal frequencies, whether constipation or diarrhea, were linked to markers of reduced organ function and inflammation. Constipation was associated with gut bacteria producing toxins that entered the bloodstream, while diarrhea was linked to higher inflammation and liver function markers.

The study highlights the need to increase fiber intake, as 95% of Americans are deficient. Fiber helps maintain regular bowel movements and supports gut health. Additionally, increasing water intake and exercise can improve bowel frequency. The study suggests keeping track of bowel habits to identify any abnormalities early.

For severe symptoms, such as blood in stool or persistent changes in bowel movements, it is crucial to seek medical advice promptly.

Consult a doctor for: