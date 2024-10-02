NASA's Webb Telescope Detects Carbon Dioxide On Surface Of Pluto's Largest Moon Charon

Charon was first discovered in 1978

Scientists utilizing the James Webb Space Telescope have made a groundbreaking discovery on Charon, Pluto's largest moon. For the first time, researchers have detected carbon dioxide on Charon's frozen surface, according to a study published in Nature Communications. Led by the Southwest Research Institute, the team found traces of carbon dioxide and hydrogen peroxide on the moon, which is roughly half the size of Pluto. This breakthrough discovery builds upon previous findings of ice, ammonia, and organic compounds on Charon.

The study explains that hydrogen peroxide forms when ice is broken down by charged particles, releasing hydrogen and oxygen atoms that combine. This highly reactive compound is commonly used in bleaches and disinfectants. The presence of the chemical suggests Charon's icy surface is altered by ultra-violet light and solar wind from the distant Sun, according to the study. The discovery sheds new light on Charon's composition and chemical processes, offering valuable insights into the Pluto system's mysterious and icy landscape.

"The detection of carbon dioxide was a satisfying confirmation of our expectations. The detection of hydrogen peroxide on Charon was unexpected. I honestly did not anticipate finding evidence of it on the surface," said Silvia Protopapa, lead author of the study.

"Every small body in the outer solar system is a unique piece of a larger puzzle that scientists are trying to put together," Protopapa added.

Pluto, once hailed as the ninth and final planet in our Solar System, underwent a reclassification in 2006. The International Astronomical Union (IAU) convened to establish a formal definition of a planet, resulting in Pluto's demotion to dwarf planet status.

About Pluto's Moon Charon:

Charon was first discovered in 1978 by James Christy and Robert Harrington at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona. This moon is remarkably similar to Pluto, earning it the nickname "Pluto's smaller twin." Measuring approximately 1,200 kilometres in diameter, Charon is half the size of Pluto, making it the largest known satellite relative to its parent body in our Solar System.

Charon and Pluto's orbital dance is unique. While Charon orbits Pluto, the pair also spins around a central point, resembling a double dwarf planet system. This contrasts with the Earth-Moon system, where the Moon orbits Earth without affecting its position. Pluto's failure to clear its orbit due to Charon's gravitational influence contributed to its reclassification as a dwarf planet.