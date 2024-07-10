NASA's New Telescope Aims To Detect Alien Life On Earth-Like Planets By 2050

HWO would be first telescope designed specifically to search for signs of life on planets.

In an attempt to find habitable planets by 2050, NASA, the independent space agency of the United States, is getting ready to launch the cutting-edge Habitable Worlds Observatory (HWO). NASA's chief scientist for the search for extraterrestrial life, Dr Jessie Christiansen, has said that he is optimistic that HWO will detect signals from planets in the habitable zones of sun-like stars within our lifetime.

According to the NASA, the goal of the Habitable Worlds Observatory is to identify the numerous forms of biosignatures that are released by living things. Twenty-five Earth-like planets orbiting sun-like stars have already been identified by the NASA team as possible candidates for additional research. These planets are important targets in the hunt for extraterrestrial life because they might have circumstances suitable to life.

To enhance the HWO's capabilities, NASA has secured three contracts worth $17.5 million. This funding will help develop advanced technologies, improving the detail and precision of exoplanet data. HWO, dubbed "Super Hubble," will feature ultra-precise optics to image Earth-sized planets and scrutinize their atmospheres for signs of life.

Dr Courtney Dressing, a Berkeley astronomer and co-leader of HWO's Science Architecture Review Team, proposed equipping HWO with the ability to detect various biosignatures, including biogenic gases, aerosols, surface biosignatures, and even technosignatures from advanced civilizations.

Despite over 5,000 exoplanet discoveries, Dr. Christiansen notes that finding a rocky planet in the habitable zone of a sun-like star remains elusive. However, she believes HWO, set to launch in 2040, holds the potential to find proof of extraterrestrial life.

The HWO project involves contributions from military contractors Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and Ball Aerospace. The project's current year spending is $17.5 million, with the US government potentially investing up to $11 billion.

HWO aims to extend the achievements of the Hubble Space Telescope and deepen our understanding of the universe, possibly confirming that we are not alone and sparking a new era of space exploration and scientific innovation.