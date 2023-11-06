NASA's Hubble Shares Mesmerising Image Of Jupiter In Ultraviolet View

The image was released to honour Jupiter's opposition

NASA often shares stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerised. On Monday, NASA shared an image captured by its Hubble telescope showing the giant planet Jupiter in ultraviolet view. The image was released to honour Jupiter's opposition- when the planet and the Sun are on opposite sides of the sky, offering a unique perspective of the gas giant including its most recognisable feature, the "Great Red Spot", NASA said in its news release.

NASA said that the storm to the naked eye appears deeper in the UV image as high-altitude haze particles absorb light at these wavelengths.

NASA shared the image on Instagram and wrote, "All eyes are on Jupiter after reaching opposition, which occurs when the planet and the Sun are on opposite sides of the sky. Captured here in ultraviolet wavelengths, @NASAHubble views the gas giant in hues of blue, pink, and purple, invisible to the human eye. Scientists use ultraviolet wavelengths to further study Jupiter's storm systems, mapping deep water clouds that define Jupiter's atmosphere."

"Clouds on stormy Jupiter are far taller than scientists predicted, with some dipping 60 miles (100 km) below the cloud tops – the iconic Great Red Spot (here in ultraviolet blue) extends over 200 miles (350 km) below its highest peaks," it further said.

Hubble's ultraviolet-observing capabilities allow astronomers to study the short, high-energy wavelengths of light beyond what the human eye can see. Ultraviolet light reveals fascinating cosmic phenomena, including light from the hottest and youngest stars embedded in local galaxies; the composition, densities, and temperatures of the material between stars; and the evolution of galaxies, NASA stated.