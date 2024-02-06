NASA Shares Stunning New Image Of Jupiter's Moon Io Captured By Juno Spacecraft

In the pic, Jupiter's moon Io is seen against the darkness of space.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) regularly captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The social media handles of the US Space Agency are a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space. Now, in its recent post, the space agency shared a close-up image of Jupiter's Moon Io, captured by Juno spacecraft. In the caption, NASA said Juno conducted a close flyby of Io on Saturday, during which it got to within 1,500 kilometres of the celestial body.

"On Saturday, Feb. 3, our @NASASolarSystem Juno spacecraft made its final close flyby of Jupiter's moon Io. Similar to the previous flyby on Dec. 30, 2023, this second pass was at a distance of about 930 miles (1,500 kilometers) - or the distance from New York to Orlando, Florida," NASA wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the image below:

In the picture, Io, which is one of Jupiter's largest moons, is seen against the darkness of space. The moon is half-illuminated by sunlight from the right, and the night side on the left is dimly lit by reflected light from Jupiter. "The moon is colored in shades of orange, brown, and yellow, with a surface pockmarked by circular volcanic calderas, irregularly-shaped lava flows, and sharp mountains that cast shadows," the space agency explained.

As per NASA, the gravitational pull of the gas giant planet and its other large moons result in immense heat and frictional tidal heating. This heat creates high volcanic activity and an ocean of magma beneath its rocky surface, the agency said. "Io is caught in a tug-of-war between Jupiter's powerful gravity and the smaller pull from two neighbouring moons, churning its insides and creating eruptions and lakes of lava that cover its surface," the caption read.

NASA hopes that the two recent flybys of Jupiter's moon will give fresh insight into the workings of Io's volcanic engine. They also aim to investigate the existence of a global magma ocean beneath the moon's rocky, mountainous surface.

Meanwhile, NASA's Juno spacecraft, which launched in August 2011 and reached Jupiter and its system of moons in July 2016, made the closest flyby on December 30, 2023 (Saturday). The spacecraft captured a detailed image of the Jovian moon. Notably, according to Space.com, the only time a spacecraft has come closer to Io was in 2001, when NASA's Galileo spacecraft passed 112 miles (181 kilometres) above Io's south pole.