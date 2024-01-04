NASA Spacecraft Captures Stunning Pic Of Jupiter's Volcanic Moon Io

NASA's Juno spacecraft made the closest flyby on December 30, 2023.

US space agency NASA regularly captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The Instagram handle of the US Space Agency is a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space. Now, in its recent post, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared a picture of Jupiter's moon Io. During its 57th flyby of the planet, NASA's Juno spacecraft came the closest to Jupiter's moon that any spacecraft has made in over 20 years.

"Coming within roughly 930 miles (1,500 km) of the surface of the most volcanic world in our solar system, the JunoCam instrument aboard the spacecraft acquired images of Io. This view shows Io's high northern latitudes," NASA wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the image below:

NASA's Juno spacecraft, which launched in August 2011 and reached Jupiter and its system of moons in July 2016, made the closest flyby on December 30, 2023 (Saturday). The spacecraft captured a detailed image of the Jovian moon. Notably, according to Space.com, the only time a spacecraft has come closer to Io was in 2001, when NASA's Galileo spacecraft passed 112 miles (181 kilometres) above Io's south pole.

In its post, the space agency said that a second "ultra-close flyby" of Io is now scheduled for February. NASA's Juno spacecraft will again come within about 930 miles (1,500 km) of the surface.

"The light chestnut brown moon is half illuminated by the Sun from the left. Its patchy surface is mottled with tan and gray. Mountains can be seen rising in relief, especially along the terminator line down the center of the moon that divides the day half from the night half," NASA's image description read.

Also Read | NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Stunning Timelapse Video Of A Day On Mars

The space agency shared the picture a day back and since then it has accumulated more than 356,000 likes. "Omg! Jupiter I looks really magic! Io's volcanism is responsible for many of its unique features! It's very interesting!" wrote one user in the comments section. "Jupiter's moon is beautiful," said another.

"Interstellar chocolate chip cookie," commented a third user. "Amazing view," expressed a fourth.

Notably, NASA's Juno spacecraft has performed 56 flybys of Jupiter, according to NASA, and documented close encounters with three of the gas giant's four largest moons. It was originally only designed to operate for up to 8 flybys due to the planet's punishing radiation environments.