NASA Shares Rare Picture Of South Africa's Largest River As Seen From Space

The picture was taken from about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) often delights space enthusiasts with updates on the latest discoveries related to galaxies, stars, and planets within our solar system. It also shares captivating images captured by its spacecraft. Now, in its most recent post, the US space agency dropped a photograph of South Africa's Orange River as seen from space.

The picture was taken from about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth. "Orange you glad you didn't keep scrolling? The blue streak that snakes through this photo, taken from about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, is known as the Orange River- largest river in South Africa. However, what probably caught your eye were the orange-red dunes surrounding it, part of the southern Kalahari Desert. Poking up through the sands are sinuous hills made up of very ancient, dark-toned rocks," the caption read.

NASA shared that the picture features a reddish desert, seen from space. It also has deep blue river snakes, with scattered hills and mountains in shades of black and white.

See the post here:

Posted 16 hours ago, the picture has collected more than 19 lakh views on Instagram and counting. A user quipped, "Well that's an a-peeling sight."

"This looks like the album cover for The Bleeding by Cannibal Corpse," another user wrote.

'Absolutely incredible," the third user remarked.

In southwestern Africa, the Orange River carves through a rugged, stark, and beautiful landscape before emptying its desert-sand-filled waters into the South Atlantic Ocean. The river is a political and geographical divide, separating Namibia from South Africa and the massive sand dunes of the lower Namib Desert from the swept-rock moonscape of northwestern Namaqualand, according to NASA.