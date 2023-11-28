NASA Shares Pic Of 'Hidden Galaxy' Located 11 Million Light-Years Away From Earth

The stunning image was captured by the European Space Agency's Euclid mission.

NASA has shared yet another marvel of space- the spiral galaxy, also known as the 'Hidden galaxy'. The galaxy captured by Hubble is situated about 11 million light-years away from Earth. The stunning image was captured by the European Space Agency's Euclid mission.

"The spiral galaxy above also known as the "Hidden Galaxy," is the first of five images released from the Euclid mission," NASA wrote in the caption on Instagram. The space agency further mentioned the galaxy is located about 11 million light-years away from Earth and it "lies behind a crowd of dust in the Milky Way".

A spiral galaxy typically has a rotating disc with spiral 'arms' that curve out from a dense central region. The Milky Way is also a spiral galaxy.

A big spiral galaxy is visible face-on in white/pink colours at the centre of this square astronomical image.

See the post here:

Posted 5 hours ago, the pictures have amassed more than 2 lakh likes on Instagram. The space-lovers were absolutely mesmerised after NASA shared the image.

A user wrote, "That would make an out-of-this-world holiday ornament! We're sure people would make space on their tree for one."

Another user commented, "This telescope will produce great science!"

"Wow, this is what everyone needed to see before going to bed! Such dreams to everyone," the third user wrote.

"This is amazing! The centre looks like an eye. Love this," the fourth user commented.

The fifth user wrote, "It's beautiful and Amazing! we're waiting for the NASA Roman Space Telescope launch to discover the secrets of the universe! And see the cooperation of these amazing telescopes!"