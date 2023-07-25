NASA Shares Dazzling Shot Of Cosmic Necklace Located 15,000 Light Years Away

Internet users loved the image and expressed their delight in the comments section.

Space agency NASA routinely captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The Instagram handle of NASA is a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space.

This time, NASA took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of the ''Necklace Nebula'', which was created by a pair of tightly orbiting Sun-like stars.

''Woven from the stardust of nebulae: A cosmic necklace,'' the picture was captioned.

See the image here:

Explaining how the Necklace Nebula was formed, NASA wrote, ''About 10,000 years ago, an aging star expanded to the point where it was immersed into its companion star. The pair of stars orbiting closely together produced the nebula creating bright knots of gas that resemble diamonds in a necklace.''

Located 15,000 light years away, the “Necklace Nebula” is also known as PN G054.203.4. NASA described the image as, ''At the center of the image, a green core surrounded by a ring of bright-shiny clumps of gas. A cloud of gas surrounds the ring. The background is dark and filled with small, medium, and larger stars. Small red clouds of gas are at the top left and bottom right of the image. ''

Since being posted, the picture has accumulated 7,99,929 likes and hundreds of comments. Internet users loved the image and expressed their delight in the comments section.

One user wrote, ''I look at the greatness and depth and the ambiguity in it, and I think to myself, all these galaxies, all these planets, all these black holes, and stars, and nebula, and the system, and all these crimes and unknown spaces! How can we be alone? What creatures do we see the past of the world and in which galaxy are they watching our past billions of years later? Where are the other creatures in this picture and on which planet do they live?''

Another commented, ''WOW. A gorgeous necklace it is.'' A third added, ''Woooooow So beautiful and captivating.'' A fourth wrote, ''That's so beautiful.''