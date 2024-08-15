NASA Astronaut Captures Stunning Timelapse Video Of Moon Setting Behind Auroral Display

Aurora borealis are a stunning display of glowing, swirling lights in the night sky

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick recently shared a breathtaking timelapse video from the International Space Station (ISS), showcasing the moon set against a dazzling backdrop of vibrant red and green auroras. Mr Dominick, a member of the Expedition 71 crew, used a new camera lens to experiment with capturing the perfect shot. The video provides a unique view of these natural phenomena, revealing them in vivid detail from 250 miles above Earth.

''Timelapse of the moon setting into streams of red and green aurora followed by a sunrise lighting up Soyuz with a light blue. The aurora has been amazing the past few days. Great timing for trying out a new lens that recently arrived on Cygnus,'' the astronaut wrote while sharing the video on X.

Watch the video here:

Timelapse of the moon setting into streams of red and green aurora followed by a sunrise lighting up Soyuz with a light blue.



The aurora have been amazing the past few days. Great timing for trying out a new lens that recently arrived on Cygnus.



15mm, T1.8, 1/3s exposure,… pic.twitter.com/otFv5pZ6vd — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) August 12, 2024

Notably, the Northern Lights or aurora borealis are a stunning display of glowing, swirling lights in the night sky. They grace the sky when charged particles from the sun journey through space and collide with the Earth's atmosphere, resulting in mesmerising light displays.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Man that is just amazing... what a sight.''

Another commented, ''Holy cow, that's beautiful! What an age we live in where a human can live in orbit, record a natural sight like that, and beam it back to Earth for us to enjoy. Thank you.''

A third wrote, ''The moon disappearing behind the aurora then peeking out again through the atmosphere. Incredible. Shows you how small our little bubble is that we can live in!''

A fourth added, ''For the first time, I felt like I was there, floating beside Earth in the cosmos. It was a unique experience, thanks for doing your best and sharing it with us.''