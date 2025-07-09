"More Explosive And Frequent": Melting Glaciers Might Trigger Volcanic Eruptions Globally, Study Warns

A new study suggests that the climate crisis could trigger a surge in volcanic eruptions as melting glaciers and ice caps relieve pressure on underground magma chambers. This phenomenon has been observed in Iceland, but recent research in Chile provides evidence of increased volcanism on the continent following the last ice age. Many volcanoes, particularly in regions like Antarctica, Chile, and Alaska, are covered in ice. As global temperatures rise and the ice melts, the loss of weight and pressure can trigger explosive eruptions. Scientists warn that this hidden danger requires serious attention due to the potential for powerful volcanic activity, Live Science reported.

Researchers presented their findings at the 2025 Goldschmidt Conference in Prague, a premier international geochemistry event. The study examined six volcanoes in southern Chile, tracking eruptions since the last ice age. Lead researcher Pablo Moreno Yaeger found that glacier retreat leads to larger and more frequent eruptions. While this connection is established in Iceland, this study is one of the first to explore its impact on continental volcanic systems.

"Glaciers tend to suppress the volume of eruptions from the volcanoes beneath them. But as glaciers retreat due to climate change, our findings suggest these volcanoes go on to erupt more frequently and more explosively," Mr Yaeger said in a statement.

By studying crystals from past eruptions, researchers discovered that glacial ice significantly influences volcanic activity. During the last ice age, thick ice sheets pressed down on the Earth's crust, suppressing volcanic eruptions. This pressure allowed magma reservoirs to build up deep underground. As the glaciers melted, the decrease in pressure enabled gases in the magma to expand, leading to more explosive eruptions. The researchers suggest that a similar process may be occurring today as modern glaciers melt due to climate change.

"Our study suggests this phenomenon isn't limited to Iceland, where increased volcanicity has been observed, but could also occur in Antarctica. Other continental regions, like parts of North America, New Zealand, and Russia, also now warrant closer scientific attention," said Mr Yaeger.

Researcher Thomas Aubry noted that precipitation, also impacted by climate change, can also influence volcanic activity by seeping deep underground and interacting with the magma system, potentially triggering an eruption.

The researchers further warn that increased volcanic activity can impact the global climate. While individual eruptions can temporarily cool the planet by releasing aerosols, multiple eruptions can lead to long-term warming due to the accumulation of greenhouse gases. This creates a feedback loop where melting glaciers trigger eruptions, which in turn contribute to further warming and melting.



