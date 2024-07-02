Midnight Scrolling? Study Links Smartphone Use Before Bed To Higher Diabetes Risk

Exposure to artificial light was found to disrupt the body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

Large study suggests nighttime light exposure disrupts sleep and raises diabetes risk independent of sleep duration. Exposure to artificial light at night, particularly between midnight and 6:00 am, may significantly increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a new study.

Researchers at Monash University in Australia followed nearly 85,000 people between the ages of 40 and 69 for nine years, tracking their light exposure through wrist-worn devices.

The study found a strong correlation between nighttime light exposure and the development of type 2 diabetes. Those in the top 10% for nighttime light exposure had a 67% higher risk of developing the disease compared to those with the least exposure. This association remained even after accounting for factors like sleep duration and overall health habits.

While the study doesn't prove cause and effect, it suggests that artificial light disrupts the body's natural sleep-wake cycle, potentially leading to metabolic problems. This disruption may be caused by blue light emitted from smartphones and TVs, but even yellow light from reading lamps can have an impact.

"Avoiding night lights is a simple and cost-effective recommendation that may help reduce the global burden of type 2 diabetes," said the study's lead author.

The research adds to a growing body of evidence linking nighttime light exposure to health problems. However, some limitations exist. The study didn't account for meal timings, which can affect blood sugar levels, and socioeconomic factors were only considered regionally. Additionally, individual sensitivity to light varies greatly.

Future studies are needed to solidify the connection between nighttime light and diabetes, but these findings suggest limiting screen time before bed and maintaining a dark sleep environment may be beneficial for overall health.