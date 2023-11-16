Loneliness A Global Health Threat, As Deadly As Smoking 15 Cigarettes A Day: WHO

Social isolation linked to mental and heart health issues.

Loneliness is a serious problem, with far-reaching consequences for both mental and physical well-being. Loneliness is associated with an increased risk of a range of health problems, including mental health problems like depression, anxiety, and suicide and physical health problems like an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia, and premature death. Also, loneliness can lead to social isolation and withdrawal from activities and relationships.

Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized loneliness as a serious global health threat, and it has launched a number of initiatives to address the problem. The WHO is also working with countries to develop and implement national strategies to address loneliness.

The WHO has published a report titled "Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation," in which it states that loneliness is far more than just a bad feeling-it harms both individual and societal health. It is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death."

"The mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day and even greater than that associated with obesity and physical inactivity. And the harmful consequences of a society that lacks social connection can be felt in our schools, workplaces, and civic organizations, where performance, productivity, and engagement are diminished."

First global initiative to tackle the epidemic of loneliness

According to Fortune Magazine, the World Health Organization will launch a commission on social connection, "the first global initiative to tackle the epidemic of loneliness," the group's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced Wednesday.

The group, to be led by co-chairs US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and Chido Mpemba, a youth envoy at the African Union Commission, will work to understand the health risks of social isolation and effective solutions, Ghebreyesus said.