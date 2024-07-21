Explained: The Nipah Virus, Its Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Initial symptoms often include fever, headache and muscle pain.

A 14-year-old boy from Pandikkad in Malappuram tested positive for Nipah on Saturday. The National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune confirmed the infection.

"NIV, Pune has confirmed the infection. Residents of Malappuram should remain vigilant. The boy is in critical condition and has been shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital," state Health Minister Veena George said.

"The timings of the child's travel will be released with the route map. People who travelled with the child should inform the department using the Nipah control rooms. The control rooms will assist people with tests and clear their concerns," the minister added.

The Kerala health department shared that 214 individuals who had contact with the teenager are under observation. Among them, 60 are categorised as high-risk. Those being monitored will be isolated, and samples from the high-risk group will be collected and tested promptly. A 24-hour control room has been set up at the government rest house in Malappuram. The district collector, police chief and other officials will meet to decide whether to impose restrictions within a 3-kilometre radius of the outbreak's epicentre.

Earlier, in 2018, at least 17 people from the Kozhikode and Malappuram districts died due to the Nipah virus. Amid the rising concerns over the spread of the virus, listed below are the causes, symptoms and treatment:

Causes:

Transmission: The Nipah virus is primarily spread from fruit bats to humans. Contact with infected bats, their saliva or contaminated food can transmit the virus. Human-to-human transmission has also been observed, particularly through respiratory droplets and bodily fluids.

Symptoms:

Initial symptoms often include fever, headache and muscle pain, with an incubation period ranging from 5 to 14 days post-exposure.

As the disease progresses, symptoms can escalate to encephalitis (brain inflammation), seizures and confusion. Respiratory issues such as cough and sore throat may also appear.

In severe cases, the virus can lead to coma and death, with a mortality rate ranging from 40% to 75% depending on the outbreak.

Treatment:

There is no specific antiviral treatment for the Nipah virus. Health officials often focus on supportive care, including maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance and addressing symptoms as they arise.

Prevention:

The World Health Organization recommends to minimise contact with fruit bats and pigs, especially in outbreak areas. Ensure food is thoroughly cooked and avoid consuming raw or partially cooked fruits.

Good hygiene practices such as frequent handwashing and using personal protective equipment, are essential in preventing the spread of the virus.