Jupiter's Stormy Weather On Display In New NASA's Images

The space agency took to Instagram to share stunning images of Jupiter's stormy weather.

NASA takes us on a breathtaking journey through the cosmos, sharing captivating images of planets, galaxies, and the universe's farthest reaches. These glimpses ignite our curiosity and reveal the wonders beyond our world. The space agency took to Instagram to share stunning images of Jupiter's stormy weather.

Along with pictures, NASA wrote on Instagram, "Storms on Jupiter - the fifth planet from the Sun - churn and swirl in this image captured by our #JunoMission. With no solid surface on the planet, storms can last for years, decades, or even centuries with winds exceeding 400 mph (643 kph)."

Adding, "Juno imaged this storm within Jupiter's iconic banded jet streams as it flew 8,000 miles (13,000 km) above the gas giant's clouds. These turbulent jet streams are comprised of ammonia and water. They crisscross the planet's atmosphere, which is mostly hydrogen and helium."

The images shared by NASA show blue, white, and tan clouds and storms swirling in Jupiter's atmosphere.

See the pictures here:

Since being shared on Instagram, it has amassed 280,726 likes and an array of comments.

A user wrote, "Looks like a Van Gogh painting to me."

Another user wrote, "Acrylic on paper."

"Pictures of Jupiter are very beautiful and interesting," the third user wrote.

Earlier, NASA shared a breathtaking image of the Great Red Spot on Jupiter captured by their spacecraft Juno. The image was taken from about 13,917 km away by the space probe Juno, which is exploring the massive planet. The Great Red Spot is a storm that's twice the size of the Earth and has existed for over 350 years.