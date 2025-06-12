James Webb Telescope Unveils Largest-Ever Map Of The Universe, Reveals 800,000 Galaxies

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Scientists have created the largest universe map, showing nearly 800,000 galaxies over 13.5 billion years.

The map was developed by the Cosmic Evolution Survey (COSMOS) collaboration covering a moon-sized area.

Data was gathered using the James Webb Space Telescope, which spent 255 hours observing the COSMOS field. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Scientists have unveiled the largest map of the universe, featuring nearly 800,000 galaxies across 13.5 billion years of cosmic history. This groundbreaking map, created by the Cosmic Evolution Survey (COSMOS) collaboration, covers a small region of the sky equivalent to about three times the size of the full moon.

The map showcases galaxies from the early universe, some of which appear as they did 13.5 billion years ago, just 300 million years after the Big Bang. Spanning 98% of the universe's timeline, this comprehensive dataset was made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope's 255 hours of observation.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) spent 255 hours observing a region of space known as the COSMOS field to gather data for the map. This area of the sky was chosen for its minimal interference from stars, gas clouds, and other features, allowing scientists to survey it across various wavelengths of light.

COSMOS-Web

The JWST's observations have provided an exceptionally detailed view of the universe dating back 13.5 billion years. Due to the universe's expansion, light from distant sources is stretched into infrared wavelengths, which the JWST was specifically designed to detect. This has enabled scientists to observe faint signals from the universe's early stages, reshaping our understanding of its formation.

"Our goal was to construct this deep field of space on a physical scale that far exceeded anything that had been done before. If you had a printout of the Hubble Ultra Deep Field on a standard piece of paper, our image would be slightly larger than a 13-foot by 13-foot mural, at the same depth. So it's really strikingly large," says physicist Caitlin Casey of the University of California, Santa Barbara, who co-led the COSMOS collaboration with Jeyhan Kartaltepe of the Rochester Institute of Technology.

The COSMOS-Web composite image captures a vast expanse of cosmic history, dating back 13.5 billion years, which covers approximately 98% of the universe's total age of 13.8 billion years. By observing this extensive period, researchers aimed to gain insights not only into the earliest galaxies but also into the broader cosmic environments that existed during the formation of the first stars, galaxies, and black holes in the early universe.

How to use the Interactive Map Viewer

To explore the map, curious individuals can visit the project's map viewer by following a link and clicking the "check it out!" button. The map displays over 700,000 galaxies and other objects in a square-ish image. To navigate the map effectively, use the layers and filters in the top right corner. These include:

Views: Options like NIRCam RGB and other views

Tiles: Breaks down the image into segments, showing which instrument captured each part

Objects of Interest: Outlines notable objects, providing catalogue IDs, raw images, and additional data points like light wavelength

The top left tools allow for search and configuration, enabling adjustments to brightness and hue to enhance object visibility. Users can experiment with the controls to discover interesting features and reset settings by refreshing the browser window.