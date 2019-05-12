ISRO To Launch Satellite RISAT On May 22

The RISAT-2B would be placed in an orbit of 555 km at an inclination of 37 degrees.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday said the PSLV-C46, on its 48th mission, would launch radar-imaging earth observation satellite RISAT on May 22.

The launch, subject to weather conditions, would take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, a press release from the space agency said in Bengaluru.

The PSLV-C46 is the 14th flight of PSLV in 'core-alone' configuration, the statement said.

The RISAT-2B would be placed in an orbit of 555 km at an inclination of 37 degrees, it said.

ISRO has made provision for the public to view the launch from recently opened viewers' gallery at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Online registration to watch the take-off would start five days before the launch, it said.

