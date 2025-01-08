ISRO's Time-Lapse Video Shows How Plants Grow In Space

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday released a time-lapse video showing the successful germination of cowpea seeds aboard the PSLV-C60 mission. The seeds sprouted in just four days under microgravity, part of the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) experiment.

This experiment, part of ISRO's efforts to explore sustainable agricultural practices in space, aims to support long-duration missions. The CROPS experiment, developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), grew eight cowpea seeds in a controlled environment mimicking conditions astronauts may face during extended space travel.

The seeds were placed in a closed-box system with advanced monitoring technology, including high-definition cameras and sensors to track temperature, humidity and soil moisture. The time-lapse video released by ISRO on X shows the transition of the seeds from dormancy to active growth.

Watch the timelapse of leaves emerging in space! ???? VSSC's CROPS (Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies) experiment aboard PSLV-C60 captures the fascinating growth of cowpea in microgravity. ???? #BiologyInSpace #POEM4 #ISRO pic.twitter.com/uRUUnVGO2v — ISRO (@isro) January 7, 2025

CROPS used a special soil to help seeds grow in space, ISRO said. The soil absorbed water and was mixed with slow-release fertiliser. Seeds were glued to tissue strips and placed in chambers to protect them from launch vibrations.

Once in space, water was added to the soil to start germination. Sensors monitored the conditions inside the module, including temperature, humidity and gases. LED lights helped with photosynthesis, while the temperature was controlled with heaters.

In the next phase of the experiment, the goal is to support plant growth for 30 to 45 days.

Earlier, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams led an agricultural experiment aboard the International Space Station (ISS), growing "Outredgeous" romaine lettuce in microgravity. The study, named Plant Habitat-07, explored how varying water availability affects plant growth in space.

The experiment aimed to optimise plant cultivation techniques for deep-space missions and develop sustainable farming methods for water-scarce regions on Earth. Ms Williams set up the experiment, collecting water samples and installing the cultivation chamber. The study also analysed the growth rate, nutritional content, and health of the lettuce.