Hubble Captures Outstretched Arms Of Spiral Galaxy About 100 Million Light-Years Away

The image shows the blue galaxy's blue-tinted spiral arms

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) regularly captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The Instagram handle of the US Space Agency is a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space. Now, in its recent post, NASA shared a picture of the constellation Camelopardalis. The image, taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, shows outstretched arms of a large spiral galaxy about 100 million light-years away.

NASA explained, "Around 200,000 light-years across, this galaxy is roughly twice the size of our own Milky Way galaxy, with a similar shape and composition. Young stars appear in blue near the outskirts of the galaxy, while older stars appear toward the centre in red."

See the post here:

This bright spiral galaxy also known as NGC 2441 was first seen by Wilhelm Tempel in 1882, a German astronomer with a keen eye for comets. In total, Tempel observed and documented some 21 comets, several of which were named after him, NASA said in its blog.

The image shows the blue galaxy's blue-tinted spiral arms emanating from the galaxy's centre toward the right side of the image, which glows yellow-white. Galaxies and stars dot the foreground.

NASA shared the images 14 hours ago and since then it has accumulated more than 460,396 likes and several reactions. In the comments section, while some users called the picture beautiful, others called it unbelievable.

A user wrote, "Bilions stars and only one civilization? No chance."

Another user commented, "It looks like a water cyclone."

"Good job NASA," the third user wrote.