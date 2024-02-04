Total Solar Eclipse 2024: All you Need To Know About This Celestial Event

April 8 total solar eclipse will be the biggest astronomical event of the year. (Representational)

The April 8 total solar eclipse will be the biggest astronomical event of the year.

The eclipse is set to traverse North America, making its way over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Despite the excitement, it's worth noting that Indians won't be able to witness this particular eclipse. Nevertheless, the scientific community recognizes this type of eclipse as exceptionally rare.

How rare is total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs approximately every 18 months when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, momentarily blocking the sun's light. However, the challenge lies in finding a location on land to witness this celestial event since more than 70 per cent of our planet is covered by oceans. Living in a place where a solar eclipse is happening is even more uncommon, eliminating the need to travel long distances, possibly even to another continent, for observation.

How often does a total solar eclipse happen?

When the moon completely covers the sun, it casts a shadow on Earth, forming what is called a "path of totality." This path is a relatively narrow band that moves across the surface. People standing inside this band can witness a total solar eclipse, provided the weather and clouds cooperate. On April 8, 2024, the eclipse band is expected to be 115 miles wide. It's important to note that it's uncommon for a specific location on Earth to encounter a total solar eclipse.

As per NASA, "On average, about 375 years elapse between the appearance of two total eclipses from the same place. But the interval can sometimes be much longer!"

How are other solar eclipses different from total solar eclipses?

Solar eclipses come in various forms, including partial or annular eclipses, but they differ significantly from a total solar eclipse, where the sun's ethereal corona becomes visible. In her essay "Total Eclipse," author Annie Dillard aptly expressed the distinction, likening seeing a partial eclipse to kissing a man compared to the more profound experience of witnessing a total eclipse.