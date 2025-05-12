'Flower Moon' 2025: When And Where To Watch May's Full Moon

It is a day for selenophiles. May's full moon, popularly known as Flower Moon, will be visible in the sky on Sunday and Monday evening.

This year, the Flower Moon will be at its farthest point from Earth. Hence, it will appear around 14 per cent smaller and 30 per cent dimmer than a typical full moon.

According to NASA, the moon will be around 4 lakh km away from Earth as against its average distance of around 2.4 lakh km.

April showers bring May Flower(Moon)s! 🌼



The next full moon occurs Mon. May 12 at 12:56 p.m. EST, but it will look full the night before and after.



For more May skywatching: https://t.co/VI8xxevpk5 pic.twitter.com/K3wBHmIl7l — NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) May 9, 2025

When Will Flower Moon Occur?

The Flower Moon will be at its brightest on May 12 at 12:56 pm ET. According to IST, it will reach its peak at 10:26 pm, according to Earthsky. If you miss the peak timing, you can still see the full moon from Sunday evening to early Tuesday.

On Monday, the moon will rise low in the southeast after sunset and reach its zenith in the sky after midnight. As the Moon rises above the horizon, it may also appear slightly orange or golden due to the atmospheric scattering.

How To Watch Flower Moon?

To watch the Full Moon, look in the east. There is no need for binoculars or a telescope; the Flower Moon will be visible to the naked eye.

What Else Can You Witness During The Flower Moon?

Soon after sunset, you can also see Mars and Jupiter in the western sky. Arcturus and Spica, the two stars, will also shine brighter near the moon.

On May 13, early risers will also have the opportunity to see the moon descending near the southern horizon as the planetary trio of Saturn, Venus, and Neptune rises in the eastern sky.

May Flower Moon Tradition

The term full moon comes from Native American traditions, named after blooming flowers that typically bloom during May. This symbolises the arrival of spring.