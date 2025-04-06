First Observational Evidence Supporting String Theory Found? New Study Claims

Scientists may have found the first observational evidence that supports string theory -- a hypothetical framework in physics blending quantum mechanics and general relativity, according to a new preprint study that is yet to be peer-reviewed. Based on data analysis, the researchers stated that at the smallest scales, space-time behaves in a "profoundly" quantum way.

The consequences of this quantum space-time have long been predicted by string theory, which ties it to dark energy, believed to be responsible for the accelerated expansion of the universe. Additionally, the study found that the rate at which this acceleration decreases over time aligned with the latest observations from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI).

"Viewed through the lens of our work, you could think of the DESI result as the first observational evidence supporting string theory and perhaps the first observable consequences of string theory and quantum gravity," study co-author Michael Kavic, a professor at SUNY Old Westbury, was quoted as saying by LiveScience.

Based on DESI data analysis last month, scientists claimed that dark energy could be weakening over time and if their hypothesis is proved right, the field of cosmology might need an entirely new model.

"This hints at a deeper connection between quantum gravity and the dynamical properties of nature that had been supposed to be constant," Mr Kavic said. "It may turn out that a fundamental misapprehension we carry with us is that the basic defining properties of our universe are static when in fact they are not."

What is string theory?

The idea of string theory was first floated in the 1960s and 70s and attempts to marry quantum physics with Albert Einstein's theory of relativity, which can explain all of physical reality.

The theory suggests that particles like electrons or quarks being zero-dimensional points are actually minuscule, vibrating strings. However, for string theory to work mathematically, it requires more than the four spacetime dimensions, including time, that humans currently perceive. Most versions of the theory propose 10 or 11 dimensions.

What is dark energy?

No one knows. It is invisible and it does not interact with matter or light. And it may not even exist. However, for a long time, scientists have believed in the inflationary universe theory, which states that almost 14 billion years ago, at the start of the Big Bang, a mysterious energy, believed to be 'dark energy' accelerated the expansion of the infant universe.

A study published last year, based on DESI data, posited that studying black holes could reveal the conditions that led to the emergence of dark energy. The study highlighted that the density of dark matter increased over time which agrees with how the amount and mass of black holes increased as the universe aged.