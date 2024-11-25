Excessive Groundwater Extraction Causes Earth's Tilt To Shift By 31.5 Inches, Reveals Study

A new research studying the impact of climate change on our planet has revealed a shocking discovery - earth's axis has tilted by 31.5 inches (nearly 80 centimetres). Researchers attribute this change to pumping of Earth's groundwater by humans, which they say can not only change the planet's rotation but also impact sea-level rise. The study has been published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

The change in Earth's tilt is equal to .24 inches of sea level rise, according to Popular Mechanics.

"Earth's rotational pole actually changes a lot. Our study shows that among climate-related causes, the redistribution of groundwater actually has the largest impact on the drift of the rotational pole," Ki-Weon Seo, a geophysicist at Seoul National University and study lead, said in a statement.

The authors further said that earth spins a little differently as water is moved around.

How Does Earth's Tilt Change?

Earth's tilt, or axial precession, is influenced by the distribution of mass (in this case water) across the planet. The melting of glaciers and polar ice sheets from Greenland and Antarctica contributes significantly to this redistribution. As ice melts, the water flows toward the equator, altering Earth's balance and causing its axis to shift - a process akin to how a figure skater's spin slows when their arms extend outward.

The study takes into account data from 1993 to 2010 that shows the pumping of as much as 2,150 gigatons of groundwater has caused a change in the Earth's tilt of roughly 31.5 inches. The pumping is largely for irrigation and human use, said the study first published in 2023 and revised now.

What is groundwater?

Groundwater is water stored beneath the Earth's surface in soil pores and rock fractures, forming part of the hydrological cycle. It originates from precipitation that infiltrates the ground, replenishing underground aquifers. These aquifers serve as critical freshwater reservoirs, supplying drinking water, irrigation for agriculture, and industrial needs.

Groundwater is often extracted through wells and springs. Its availability and quality depend on factors like recharge rates, geological formations and human activities.

It has a variety of utilities, including farming and being used as drinking water.

Why It Matters?

Though the tilt might seem insignificant on a human scale, over geological timescales, such shifts can cause notable environmental consequences. For instance, the redistribution of water can affect sea level changes differently across regions. It also impacts the planet's internal systems, including its magnetic field, which shields us from harmful solar radiation.