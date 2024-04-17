European Space Agency Shares Unseen Pics Of Mars' Towering Volcanoes, Planet's Largest Moon

Mars Express arrived at the Red Planet in late 2003.

The European Space Agency (ESA) regularly shares stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerised. The social media handle of the European Space Agency is a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space. Now, in its recent post, ESA shared never-before-seen pictures of the volcanic region on Mars. "25,000 orbits & counting! Our Mars Express spacecraft just completed its 25000th loop around Mars, and to celebrate, it snapped this incredible high-altitude view! " ESA wrote while sharing the unseen pictures and video.

While describing the images, the space agency shared that they show the "Tharsis region, home to colossal volcanoes like Olympus Mons (over twice as tall as Everest!) and its neighbours". They also show Mars' largest moon Phobos. "It orbits WAY closer to Mars than our moon does to Earth!" ESA explained.

Take a look at the post below:

The images reveal "fascinating canyons, landslides, and even weather features like wispy clouds" on the Red Planet.

According to a press release, the pictures show Mars' towering volcanoes - Olympus, Arsia, Pavonis, Ascraeus Mons, and Jovis, Biblis and Ulysses Tholus. Some fascinating weather features can also be seen at the bottom of the frame, where a blue tinge creeps into the otherwise sand-hued scene.

"For two decades, Mars Express has been revolutionizing our understanding of the Red Planet. It's mapped the atmosphere, traced water's history, and captured breathtaking 3D views. This mission is far from over, continuing to explore and unravel Mars' secrets!" ESA wrote.

The European Space Agency shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has garnered more than 36,000 likes and several comments.

"Oh wow, I knew Phobos orbited closer, but I hadn't realised how much closer!" commented one user. "As smooth as the surface looks, it's a clear indication of atmospheric weather on Mars, covering all of the lesser impacts its endured," wrote another.

"Stunning.. can't wait for the first Human foot print Mars," expressed a third user.

"Keep it up with the awesome work ESA. Glory to Mankind," said one user.

Mars Express arrived at the Red Planet in late 2003. In the two decades since its arrival, the orbiter has mapped Mars' atmosphere, traced the history of water across Mars' surface, studied two small Martian moons in unprecedented detail, and returned breathtaking views of the planet in three dimensions.