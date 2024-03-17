ESA Explains Astronaut Sleep Patterns Amid 16 Daily Sunrises, Sunsets

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen aboard the ISS. (Image: Instagram/@europeanspaceagency)

Curious about how astronauts manage their sleep with 16 sunrises and sunsets each day?

The European Space Agency (ESA) has shed light on the intriguing sleep cycle of astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Sharing details on Instagram, ESA elaborated on the routine followed by astronauts to maintain a semblance of normalcy amid their extraordinary environment.

"Did you have a good night's sleep? Astronauts on the ISS complete a full circle of Earth every 90 minutes and experience 16 sunsets and sunrises every day. With this unearthly routine, astronauts can struggle to find a natural daily rhythm in space. The Space Station follows Greenwich Mean Time, which helps keep a consistent schedule, along with regular wake-up and bedtime routines," the space agency wrote.

The post delved further into an experiment conducted by ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen during his Huginn mission, focusing on the challenges and solutions regarding sleep in space. "During his Huginn mission, Andreas Mogensen conducted two experiments focusing on sleeping in space: Circadian Light and Sleep in Orbit," ESA elaborated, providing additional details on the project.

The space agency has shared the post accompanied by a picture showcasing Mr Mogensen conducting the experiment.

One user expressed admiration for astronauts' remarkable attributes, stating, "I admire astronauts' intellectual abilities, physical and mental strength, soft skills, and dedication. They are an inspiration. Ps: By the way, I would like to work at ESA."

Another user marveled at the rapid evolution of novel approaches and devices in space exploration, exclaiming, "Wow! It's amazing how these novel approaches and devices are evolving so quickly."