Drug Infused With Gold Nanocrystals May Reverse Parkinson's, Study Suggests

A glimmer of hope shines for patients with Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, and other neurodegenerative conditions. Clinical trials of an experimental drug, CNM-Au8, show it may slow down neuronal decline by boosting brain metabolism. The unique twist? It's delivered daily in sprinkles containing gold nanoparticles.

This isn't your average sprinkle-on cure. These tiny gold particles are cleverly designed to slip past the blood-brain barrier, a major hurdle for treating brain diseases. Once inside, they act like microscopic powerhouses, enhancing energy production in neurons and potentially preventing their degeneration.

While phase II trials suggest success, researchers remain cautious. Further studies are underway to confirm safety and long-term effectiveness. But the early results are exciting, offering a potential new weapon in the fight against these debilitating diseases.

The findings, published in the Journal of Nanobiotechnology, could eventually help bring this treatment to patients with these and other neurodegenerative diseases, according to the authors.

"We are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to prevent or even reverse some neurological disabilities with this strategy," said Peter Sguigna, MD, who leads the active MS trial and is an Assistant Professor of Neurology and an Investigator in the Peter O'Donnell Jr Brain Institute at UT Southwestern.

Dr Sguigna and colleagues at UTSW conducted two phase two clinical trials, REPAIR-MS and REPAIR-PD, involving 11 relapsing MS and 13 Parkinson's patients. The trials investigated the effects of CNM-Au8, an orally administered therapeutic agent developed by Clene Nanomedicine.

This experimental treatment utilizes gold nanocrystals to enhance the NAD+/NADH ratio, addressing the accelerated decline seen in neurodegenerative conditions.

Results suggested potential improvement in brain cells' energy balance, offering hope for slowing neurodegenerative disease progression. The study aimed to confirm CNM-Au8's impact on the NAD+/NADH ratio in human patients, emphasizing the importance of energy metabolism in neurodegenerative diseases.