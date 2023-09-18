'Dogxim': Rescued Animal Turns Out To Be World's First Dog-Fox Hybrid

'Dogxim' was discovered after a car accident in 2021.

Wildlife enthusiasts have been stunned by the discovery of world's first dog-fox hybrid in Brazil. Named 'dogxim', the creature was found after being hit by a car in 2021, according to a report in Newsweek. The staff at Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul veterinary hospital was unable to determine whether it was a dog or a fox. That led to genetic tests being carried out by scientists with results now published saying the animal is the first-ever hybrid dog-fox.

"For us biologists and veterinarians, it is normal to look at all animals differently. We're trained to look for what's common and what's different when we look at an animal. And that's what happened," researcher Cristina Araujo Matzenbacher told Newsweek.

"She had eyes resembling a domestic dog, and long ears resembling a pampas fox, although she had a dark coat and barked like a dog," the expert added.

How was the discovery made?

Scientists said they were surprised to see 'dogxim' rejecting the food given to dogs but accepting small rats.

"Another behaviour of the pampas fox was observed when she climbed the bush that was in the environment where she was kept," said Ms Matzenbacher.

The study on dogxim

A paper published in MDPI has revealed details about the dog-fox hybrid. The team of experts at the veterinarian centre used cytogenetics and other high-grade techniques while testing the DNA of the animal.

The results showed that 'dogxim' had 76 chromosomes, revealing a significant clue in finding more about the animal.

"In Rio Grande do Sul, only the Chrysocyon brachyurus has 76 chromosomes, however, this species is very different in the phenotype when compared with the 'dogxim'," Rafael Kretschmer told Newsweek.

Pampas foxes typically have 74 chromosomes, while domestic dogs have 78.