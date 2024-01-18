Can Aliens See Us Across The Galaxy? Study Explores Our Visibility In The Cosmos

The study suggests that advanced aliens can already see us. (Representational)

Humans have always looked at the stars, wondering if we're the only ones in the vast universe. This strong curiosity is part of our exploration and makes us want to connect with other beings and figure out where we fit in the universe. Could there be civilizations out there asking the same big questions, their minds like faraway stars looking back at us?

A recent study in Acta Astronomica explores this idea. Scientists suggest that really advanced alien civilizations, with much better technology than ours, might already see us. This idea relies on thinking that the laws of physics we know work everywhere in the universe. While it's not for sure, it gives us a good place to start exploring.

The study says that the signals we send out, like radio waves and city lights, might reach faraway planets. But because space is so huge, these signals would take thousands or even millions of years to get there. So, if aliens are watching, they would be seeing our past, not our present.

In the research paper, the authors have considered the possibility of detection of our technological artifacts by advanced civilizations by using optical interferometry and mega-telescopes.

"We considered the question of how our artificial constructions are visible to advanced extraterrestrial civilizations," the authors of the study said.

"Taking the universality of the laws of physics, we found that the maximum distance where detection is possible is of the order of 3000 light years, and under certain conditions, Type-II advanced alien societies might be able to resolve this problem."