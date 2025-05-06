Advertisement
Bulging Eye Disease Cases Rising Among Women Over 40: Report

Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) is increasingly affecting women over 40, causing bulging eyes and potentially leading to sight loss.

Bulging Eye Disease Cases Rising Among Women Over 40: Report
Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in case of Thyroid Eye Disease.

Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) is increasingly affecting women over 40, causing bulging eyes due to inflammation and swelling around the eyes. This autoimmune condition often occurs in people with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) or Graves' disease. Common symptoms include:

  • Dry or Gritty Eyes: Irritation and Discomfort
  • Sensitivity to Light: Increased sensitivity
  • Ache Behind the Eyes: Pain that worsens when looking up
  • Bulging Eyes: Eyes protruding from the socket
  • Effects of Proptosis (Bulging Eyes) on Your Well-Being

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the condition can affect your appearance, leaving you with a startled expression that doesn't go away. Proptosis (Bulging Eyes) can also make it difficult for you to blink. When you can't blink, the protective outer layer of your eyes (corneas) doesn't receive the lubrication it needs to do its job. You may be at risk for cornea damage. Some people experience other complications, like low vision or double vision (diplopia). Other names for proptosis include bulging eyes, protruding eyes and exophthalmos.

TED affects approximately 50,000 people in the UK, with women being five times more likely to develop the condition than men. If left untreated, TED can lead to sight loss and have a devastating impact on mental health. Treatment options include steroids, lubricating eye drops, and surgery. Researchers are exploring new treatments, such as targeted drugs acting on the immune system. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to managing symptoms and preventing long-term damage.

Thyroid Eye Disease, Bulging Eyes, Women Over 40
