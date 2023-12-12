Alzheimer's Patients Find Relief In The Glow Of Simulated Sunshine: Study

Light therapy shows promise in Alzheimer's treatment.

Scientists have identified two potentially groundbreaking methods for alleviating the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease (AD): electrical brain stimulation and light therapy. Studies published in the journals "General Psychiatry"and "PLoS ONE,"respectively, suggest these treatments could offer significant relief for individuals with AD, a neurodegenerative disorder affecting millions of people around the world.

As per a release, the researchers searched multiple research databases to identify all randomized controlled trials related to light therapy interventions for Alzheimer's disease or dementia. Fifteen high-quality trials with available methods and relevant outcomes were selected for further analysis. The included trials were written in English, published between 2005 and 2022, and performed in seven countries. They included a total of 598 patients.

The meta-analysis of all fifteen trials found that light therapy significantly improved sleep efficiency, increased interdaily stability (a measure of the strength of circadian rhythms), and reduced intradaily variability (a measure of how frequently someone transitions between rest and activity during the day). In patients with Alzheimer's disease, light therapy also alleviated depression and reduced patient agitation and caregiver burden.

Given the limited sample sizes in the studies included in this meta-analysis, the authors advocate for larger future studies, which could also explore if bright light exposure could cause any adverse behavior in patients. They conclude that light therapy is a promising treatment option for some symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

The authors of the study added: "Light therapy improves sleep and psycho-behavioral symptoms in patients with Alzheimer's disease and has relatively few side effects, suggesting that it may be a promising treatment option for patients with Alzheimer's disease."