Alien Landscape? Mars Reveals A Formation That Looks Like A Human Face

This image was acquired on September 27, 2024.

Mars is one of Earth's nearest space neighbours, and the idea of finding extraterrestrial life there, only a short rocket journey away, has long attracted human curiosity. Such life has not been discovered. However, since NASA and other space agencies have started employing robotic technology to examine the Red Planet's surface and skies, pictures of odd formations and features have continued to excite scientists and space enthusiasts curiosity and inspire both fear and optimism.

From an open travel book to the face of a teddy bear, frozen mineral flowers, a mysterious doorway, and fossilised animal tracks, there are numerous intriguing objects on Mars that seem out of place on a barren, dusty planet, igniting human curiosity.

According to Science Alert, an image captured by the Perseverance rover in the course of its duties is one of the grisliest yet: it looks, for all the world, like a desiccated, decaying human head, severed from any body, just withering away under the harsh light of the Sun.

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its Right Mastcam-Z camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast. This image was acquired on September 27, 2024 (Sol 1282) at the local mean solar time of 11:50:05.

It looks like a chunk of sedimentary sandstone, not unlike other rocks around it. Which isn't unusual for Mars, especially where water is once thought to have flowed, according to Science Alert.