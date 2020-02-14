A Dying Star One Thousand Times Bigger Than The Sun Could Soon Explode

Betelgeuse could be in the midst of a 430-day pulsation period.

One of the brightest stars in the sky has been noticeably getting dimmer. Betelgeuse, a reddish star that is part of the Orion constellation, may be entering a pre-supernova phase - where it gets fainter before collapsing in a fiery explosion. A supernova is a powerful stellar explosion that occurs when a star 'dies'.

According to a report in Slate, over the last few months, Betelgeuse has gone from being the 12th brightest star in the sky to about the 20th. Located 642.5 light-years from Earth, this star, if it explodes, could be the closest supernova observed by humans.

CNET reports that according to data collected by Edward Guinan, a veteran Villanova University astronomer, Betelgeuse could be in the midst of a 430-day pulsation period. If that is true, it should reach its dimmest point on February 21 - give or take a week.

However, Mr Guinan and his colleagues also note that the star appears to be dimmer than it should. "So something very unusual is going on," Mr Guinan said.

If Betelgeuse - which is a thousand times bigger than the sun - goes supernova, the explosion would be so bright it could be seen during the day. The chance of witnessing a supernova light show has generated a huge buzz online:

In the coming weeks, astronomers will be watching closely to see if Betelgeuse explodes.

Comments
Betelgeusesupernovastar explosion

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News