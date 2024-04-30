99 Million-Year-Old Amber Offers Rare Glimpse Of Dinosaur Era

Israeli scientists uncovered a new species of flea preserved in amber. (Representational Image)

In a discovery akin to stepping back into the ancient world, Israeli scientists uncovered a new species of flea preserved in amber. This remarkable find offers a rare glimpse into the distant past, approximately 99 million years ago, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth alongside a diverse array of insects.

The study, led by Dolav Fabrikant from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Tanya (Tatiana) Novoselsky from the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History at Tel Aviv University, has been published in the peer-reviewed Israel Journal of Entomology.

Named Miropictopallium coloradmonens, this flea stands out from its ancient counterparts due to its vivid and distinct coloration. While most ancient insects preserved in amber exhibit muted, yellowish-brown hues, this flea boasts striking colors that likely served as a form of predator deterrent, akin to a natural superhero cape.

"The new insect enriches our comprehension of the present world by providing insights into a significant transitional era in the history of life on land. Its era was marked by a surge in biological diversity and the inception of what would become modern ecosystems," Fabrikant said.

The discovery of Miropictopallium coloradmonens was facilitated by a piece of amber that surfaced at a public sale, shedding light not only on scientific breakthroughs but also on the commercial pathways of ancient relics. This flea's presence in Myanmar amber raises questions about its historical range and distribution, hinting at a broader understanding of prehistoric ecosystems.

The mid-Cretaceous period, characterized by hot and humid conditions, witnessed an explosion in insect diversity. This era provided fertile ground for the evolution of countless species, including the colorful Miropictopallium coloradmonens.

However, as climates changed and competition intensified, many of these species disappeared, leaving behind only traces preserved in amber for future generations to uncover.

Amber, a fossilized tree resin, provides an exceptional medium for preserving organisms due to its unique properties. Amber starts as resin exuded from certain trees, such as conifers, in response to injury or disease. When the resin flows from the tree, it can trap small organisms like insects, spiders, or even small vertebrates that happen to be in the vicinity.

Over time, the resin hardens and solidifies into amber. This process can take millions of years as the substance's volatile components evaporate, leaving behind a hardened structure. Moreover, the resin has antimicrobial properties, which inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi that normally break down organic matter. If the amber encasing is airtight, oxygen, a major catalyst for decay, cannot enter.

"This newly discovered insect opens a fascinating chapter on flea evolution and offers fresh perspectives on life during the mid-Cretaceous period," said Novoselsky.



