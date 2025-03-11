5,000-Year-Old Boat-Shaped Mound May Be Fossil Of Noahs Ark, Say Researchers

A recent discovery has sparked excitement among some experts who believe they may have found the fossil of Noah's Ark. Researchers have identified a boat-shaped mound in Turkey's Durupinar Formation, which has long been associated with the biblical story of Noah's Ark, The Jerusalem Post reported. The mound, believed to have been submerged in water during a catastrophic flood around 5,000 years ago, has now caught the attention of an international team of researchers. Since 2021, the team have been working together to study the formation, hoping to confirm their hypothesis that it could be the site of a massive, well-preserved vessel.

While this discovery is still under investigation, it has generated significant interest both in scientific circles and among those who believe in the biblical account. The team aims to gather more data to determine if the mound truly holds the key to uncovering an ancient and significant historical relic.

As per a news report, a collaboration of experts from Istanbul Technical University, Agri Ibrahim Cecen University, and Andrews University in the United States has been working since 2021 under the banner of the Mount Ararat and Noah's Ark Research Team. The team has focused its efforts on the Durupinar formation, a 538-foot geological structure composed of limonite and located approximately 30 kilometres south of the summit of Mount Ararat, near the Turkey-Iran border in the Dogubayazit district of Agri.

The Durupinar formation has long captivated researchers and explorers due to its ship-like shape and dimensions that mirror the biblical description of Noah's Ark. According to the Bible, the Ark's dimensions were "a length of three hundred cubits, its width fifty cubits, and its height thirty cubits." The structure's measurements, approximately 150 metres in length, align with this account.

In a key phase of their project, the team collected nearly 30 samples of rock and soil from the site. These samples, sent to Istanbul Technical University for analysis, revealed traces of clay-like materials, marine deposits, and seafood remnants, including molluscs. Experts determined that the materials are dated between 3500 and 5000 years old. This timeframe coincides with the Chalcolithic period, spanning from 5500 to 3000 BCE, which is associated with the era of the biblical flood as described in Genesis.

"According to the initial results, it's believed there were human activities in this region since the Chalcolithic period," said Proffessor Dr Faruk Kaya, Vice Rector of Agri Ibrahim Cecen University and a lead researcher. "An essential outcome of the symposium is the decision to conduct more research in Cudi and Ararat, known as the Mesopotamian region," he added.