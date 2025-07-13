140,000-Year-Old Skull Suggests Ancient Human-Neanderthal Hybrid: Study

Researchers shed new light on a skull, belonging to a young child, found almost 100 years ago in Skhul Cave on Mount Carmel in Israel. The skull, likely of a girl, was part of mysterious human remains found at a 140,000-year-old burial site. In a new study, published in the July-August issue of the journal L'Anthropologie, Anne Dambricourt Malasse at the Institute of Human Paleontology in France and her colleagues suggested that the skull, estimated to be 3-5 years old, could have been a cross between modern humans and Neanderthals.

"This study is maybe the first that has put the Skhul child's remains on a scientific basis," John Hawks at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who wasn't involved in the new research, said as quoted by New Scientist. "The old reconstruction and associated work, literally set in plaster, did not really enable anyone to compare this child with a broader array of recent children to understand its biology."

The middle section of the skull's face and a large part of the base were missing. Meanwhile, the rest was in pieces. The braincase shows modern features typical of Homo sapiens. The researchers found the mandible had distinct Neanderthal characteristics. The jaw was also more Neanderthal-like, with a lack of chin.

When the remains were unearthed, scientists then consolidated the pieces with plaster in an attempt to put the skull back together, making it difficult to study. Now, the researchers used modern CT scanning techniques to get a new and detailed look, suggesting that the child might be a hybrid of modern humans and Neanderthals.

However, others argue it's premature to conclude without DNA evidence. Some scientists believe the skull's features could represent variability within Homo sapiens rather than hybridisation.

"Even if not 1st-generation hybrids, it's certainly possible that the Skhul fossils reflect some gene flow between the 2 populations," Chris Stringer, a paleoanthropologist at the Natural History Museum in London who was not involved in the study, told Live Science. "Overall though, looking at all the material, including the skeletons, the material still primarily aligns with Homo sapiens, in my view."

If confirmed as a hybrid, it would imply that Neanderthals and modern humans interbred more extensively than previously thought. It would change our understanding of human evolution.

Studies suggest there was cross-population gene flow between Neanderthals and humans around 100,000 years ago, which could have resulted in the mixed features observed in the Skhul child.

"I have long thought that hybridisations were not viable and I continue to think that they were mostly abortive," says Malasse. "This skeleton reveals that they were nevertheless possible, even though this little girl lived only 5 years."