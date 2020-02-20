Woman Trekker From Mumbai Falls Off Cliff At Fort In Pune, Dies

The victim was declared brought dead at the hospital (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman trekker from Mumbai died after falling off a cliff during a trek at Hadsar fort in Pune district on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, Siddhi Sunil Kamte, had come with a group of around 35 trekkers at the fort.

"The incident took place around 10 am on Wednesday when the group members were climbing the fort and were supposed to conduct a cleanliness drive at the top to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," a police officer said.

While trekking, the victim lost her balance and fell from a height of more than 350 feet, he added.

"With the help of local residents and police personnel, Siddhi was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead," the officer said.