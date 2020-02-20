Woman Trekker From Mumbai Falls Off Cliff At Fort In Pune, Dies

While trekking, the victim lost her balance and fell from a height of more than 350 feet, police said.

Woman Trekker From Mumbai Falls Off Cliff At Fort In Pune, Dies

The victim was declared brought dead at the hospital (Representational)

Pune:

A 20-year-old woman trekker from Mumbai died after falling off a cliff during a trek at Hadsar fort in Pune district on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, Siddhi Sunil Kamte, had come with a group of around 35 trekkers at the fort.

"The incident took place around 10 am on Wednesday when the group members were climbing the fort and were supposed to conduct a cleanliness drive at the top to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," a police officer said.

While trekking, the victim lost her balance and fell from a height of more than 350 feet, he added.

"With the help of local residents and police personnel, Siddhi was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead," the officer said.

Comments
woman trekkertrekker diesHadsar fort

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News