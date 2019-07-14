Watch: Leopard Rescued After He Falls Into Well In Pune District

The rescue team said that the leopard might have fallen into the well accidentally on Sunday morning.

A leopard was rescued today from a well in Maharashtra's Pune district after he fell into it probably this morning, officials said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Fakte village of Shirur Taluka in Pune. The Rescue Team of Shirur and the wildlife SOS reached the spot after they were informed by a rescue volunteer about the leopard being trapped in the well.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the leopard, which is estimated to be around four years old, can be seen hopping from a ledge downed in the well into a cage, also dropped inside as part of the rescue operation.

#WATCH: A leopard was rescued, today, by Shirur Range Rescue team and Wildlife SOS, from a well in Fakte village of Shirur Taluka, Pune. The leopard was later shifted to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar, for treatment. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/SkqjUY79mj — ANI (@ANI) 14 July 2019

As soon as the leopard hops into the cage, its door shuts.

The rescue operation was carried out under the supervision of Manohar Ramdev Mashekar, Range Forest Officer, Shirur, and Dr Ajay Deshmuk, Veterinary Officer of Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre.

The leopard was later shifted to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for treatment.

