Video: Woman, Child Flung Into Air As Car Rams Into Bike In Pune

The bike riders did not sustain any major injuries.

A horrifying footage has emerged on social media from Pune in Maharashtra that shows a car crashing into a motorcycle throwing a woman and her child into the air. The accident took place at a t-point in Junnar locality when both the vehicles were crossing the road to go to the other side. As the white WagonR hits the bike, the woman who was riding pillion with her child, is flung into the air. The car come to an immediate halt and people present on the spot rush to help the bike riders.

The motorcycle rider was taking a turn on the Belhe-Jejuri highway when the car hit them. Fortunately, all three bike riders did not sustain major injuries.

Locals say the road was upgraded recently and since then, it has become very dangerous to drive and people cross the stretch in high speed.

A few days ago, a similar incident was reported from Solapur in Maharashtra where seven pilgrims were killed when a speeding car rammed into their procession.

The accident took place near Sangola town, about 390km from Mumbai, when a group of 32 pilgrims (warkaris) was on a multi-day religious walk (dindi) to temple town of Pandharpur from Jatharwadi in Kolhapur district.

The group had started walking from Kolhapur three days ago and as they reached Sangola, a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into them from the rear, apparently after the driver lost control, according to the police.

In Delhi's Karol Bagh, a woman trying to cross a road was run over by a bus on Monday. The accident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The footage shows the woman walking on the road from the left side of the bus, which had stopped. She goes in front of bus in what seems to be an attempt to cross the road.

The bus, however, starts moving suddenly and runs over her. People on the road are seen frantically shouting at the driver to stop.