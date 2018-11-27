Mumbai Cop Charged For Rape, Hit By Train In Pune. Police Suspect Suicide

The incident took place today morning near Pune's Shivajinagar railway station (Representational)

A 35-year-old police sub-inspector posted in Mumbai was killed Tuesday after being hit by a train in Maharashtra's Pune, a day after he was charged in a rape case, in what police suspects is a case of suicide.

The incident took place today morning near the Shivajinagar railway station, said police.

The Government Railway Police or GRP identified the dead person as Sajan Sanap, a native of Nashik in North Maharashtra who was attached to the Amboli police station in Mumbai.

GRP officials said they suspect Sajan Sanap committed suicide, but the reason was not yet known.

"The incident took place between 9.30 and 10.30 am. Some people alerted police after spotting his body on the railway track," an officer said.

It emerged that a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape, criminal intimidation and stalking was registered against Sajan Sanap in Nashik Monday, he said.

"Currently, a case of accidental death has been registered, but we are investigating from all angles, including suicide," the officer added.