Shiv Sena's Youth Wing Leader Hacked To Death In Pune; 3 Detained: Report

A local Shiv Sena leader was killed in a midnight attack by a group of men on motorbikes in Pune, police said today.

The Sena leader was identified as Deepak Maratkar, an office-bearer of the Shiv Sena's youth wing - Yuva Sena - and son of former party corporator Vijay Maratkar, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

Three persons have been detained in connection with the incident, which seems like a fallout of political rivalry, the police told Press Trust of India.

The attack, involving about half-a-dozen people, took place shortly after midnight, when the Sena leader was with his friend in the Budhwar Peth area in the heart of the city, the police told news agency PTI.

"The attackers came on motorbikes and some of them assaulted Maratkar with sharp-edged weapons. As he started running, he was attacked by others," the police said.

"Five to six people attacked him with sharp-edged weapons," said an officer from the Faraskhana police station.

The Sena leader was taken to a hospital where he died, the officer said.

"We suspect political rivalry to be the reason behind the act and three people have been apprehended and our investigation is on," he said.

A case has been registered with the Faraskhana police station.



