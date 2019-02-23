With Eye On Guinness Record, 21,000 Students Recite Sanskrit Shlokas

Students attempt Sanskrit shloka recital record with largest number of participants.

A college in Maharashtra attempted a Guinness World Record for the largest Sanskrit shloka recital session on Saturday. The event was organised by Sir Parshurambhau college in Pune.

Shlokas written by Shree Samarth Ramdas, a noted 17th-century saint and spiritual poet, were recited in chorus by around 21,000 students from 64 schools.

