Pune Man Stabs Teen Daughter To Death After Fight Over His Drinking Habit

A man in Pune stabbed his 16-year-old daughter to death after the two fought over his drinking habit, an official said on Wednesday.

Wagholi resident Fakira Dupargude, aged about 45, would often consume alcohol and have arguments with his wife, son and daughter Akshada.

"On Wednesday, when Akshada's mother and brother were not at home, she had a dispute with her father over his drinking issue. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked her with a sharp weapon and fled away," said a crime branch official.

Neighbours rushed the teenager to a hospital but she could not be saved. The crime branch arrested Dupargude after three hours when he was trying to flee the city on a bus, he said.

