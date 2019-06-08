Pregnant Wife Of Brain-Dead Pune Man Donates His Organs, Helps 4 Patients

The 32-year-old welder had suffered a stroke a few days ago. (Representational)

Organs donated by the family members of a brain-dead man in Pune have given new life to four needy patients in Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

The 32-year-old welder had suffered a stroke a few days ago and was rushed to the KEM Hospital in Pune.

However, his condition deteriorated on Friday sharply and finally he was declared brain-dead by the medical team treating him.

His wife - who is pregnant and also has a six-year-old son - on his birthday agreed to donating his organs and signed documents permitting the hospital to harvest his heart, liver and both kidneys.

The organ donation has helped Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant operation, successfully performed on a young farmer after the welder's heart was rushed from Pune.

His liver was retained by the KEM Hospital for a patient there, one kidney each went to waiting patients at the Ruby Hall Clinic and the Sassoon General Hospital, said a spokesperson for Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC).