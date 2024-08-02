On Camera, Iron Gate Falls On 3-Year-Old Pune Girl, She Dies

An accidental death report has been registered.

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl died after an iron gate fell on her while she was playing with other children in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area On Wednesday.

CCTV footage installed in the locality captured the moment when the gate crushed the child, killing her on the spot.

On the day of the incident, the victim, Girija Ganesh Shinde, was playing with her friends in her neighbourhood in the afternoon. As they were playing, two children entered the space behind the gate while Girija and another child stood in front of it. When one of the children standing behind the gate started pulling it, it fell squarely on her.

According to DCP Shivani Pawar, an accidental death report has been registered while the police are investigating the CCTV footage and checking from all angles why the gate, which weighs hundreds of kilograms, fell.