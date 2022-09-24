Man Shots 8-Year-Old Daughter After Quarrel With Wife In Maharashtra

The child was rushed to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. (Representational)

A man allegedly shot and injured his eight-year-old daughter following an argument with his wife in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said today.

An offence has been registered at Sinhagad Road police station against the accused Pandurang Ubhe (38), who owns a construction business, an official said.

The incident took place yesterday, when Pandurang Ubhe came home in an inebriated state around 8 pm and got into a heated argument with his wife and other family members, he said.

In the fit of rage, the accused pulled out his licensed revolver and pointed it at his wife. But his daughter Rajnandini started screaming, following which he shot her in the chest, the official said.

The child was rushed to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

