Autorickshaw Fares To Go Up By Rs 2 In Maharashtra's Pune Next Month

The fare hike comes just nine months after the previous revision in October last year. (File)

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday announced a hike in autorickshaw fares by Rs 2 from August 1 in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Autorickshaws will charge Rs 23 for the first 1.5 km instead of Rs 21, and Rs 15 for every subsequent kilometer instead of the prevailing rate of Rs 14, an RTA official said.

The new fare hike will be applicable in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits and Baramati, he said.

The RTA, headed by the district collector, revised the fare chart for the three jurisdictions in a meeting held on Monday, the official said.

The fare hike comes just nine months after the previous revision in October last year.

"The decision to increase the fare was taken based on the recommendations of the Khatua committee report, and the demands of hike due to the rise of CNG prices was also taken into consideration," Pune Regional Transport Officer Ajit Shinde said.

It is mandatory for all autorickshaw drivers to recalibrate metres in their vehicles, he said.

Meanwhile, the autorickshaw union demanded an increase in its tariff from the state transport department.

One of the autorickshaw drivers on the condition of anonymity said, "Majority of autorickshaws in Pune city run on CNG because it is more affordable than petrol, but with the rising prices here, we were facing a huge loss. The price hike from August 1 will ease the burden."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)