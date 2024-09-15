Leopard Attack Caught On Camera, Pet Dog Falls Prey In Pune

A leopard attack in Pune has sparked concerns among villagers after a pet dog fell prey to the animal. The residents of Junnar tehsil are now living in fear due to repeated leopard sightings. The latest leopard attack occurred in Warulwadi area near Narayangaon late Saturday night and was captured on CCTV.

The video showed the leopard emerge from a dark alley at 11 pm, grab a pet dog in its mouth, and run away. The dog belonged to a local. Another dog was seen chasing the big cat until the alley, but it managed to escape with its prey.

The incident has left villagers scared and demanded that the forest department immediately catch the leopard.

A month ago, a leopard was spotted on the Rajarambapu Institute of Technology campus on the outskirts of Pune. It sparked a search operation by forest and fire brigade officials in the surrounding areas. Wildlife experts were also roped in.

Junnar is among the four Pune tehsils that were declared "potential leopard disaster-prone areas" in June. As many as 233 villages come under these four tehsils, also including Ambegaon, Khed and Shirur.

The state forest department has also sought the approval from the additional director general of wildlife in the Union forests ministry for the sterilisation of 47 leopards.