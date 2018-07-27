In Pune, Muslim Cleric Arrested For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of A Child

The accused has been arrested by police (Representational)

A cleric attached to a Muslim orphanage in the city was today arrested by the police for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Two children from the orphanage had stated that the reason they ran away recently was that one of the clerics who visited the institution used to sexually abuse another inmate.

Maulana Rahim (21), the accused, was arrested this evening, police said.

Two children, both ten years old, ran away from the orphanage recently. After they were traced by an NGO, they were produced before the Child Welfare Committee.

"A committee member asked them why they ran away. They revealed that one Maulana Rahim sexually abuses a brother of one of them and they were scared," said a police officer.

Dr Yamini Adbe, a child rights activist, then lodged a police complaint.

The orphanage houses children from Bihar, the officer said, adding that all of them have been now shifted elsewhere.

"We arrested Rahim, who also hails from Bihar, under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," he added.

Statements of all the inmates of the orphanage will be recorded at the CWC office to find out if any other child had faced sexual abuse, the officer said.