IAF Aircraft Stranded At Pune Airport After Tyres Burst, Flights Delayed

Flight operations have now resumed at the Pune Airport. (Representational)

An Indian Air Force aircraft was stranded at the Pune airport for more than an hour today after its tyres burst today.

Several flights were delayed as the aircraft remain suspended on the runway, resulting in several others flights being delayed. Civil flight operations have now been resumed, airport authorities confirmed.

Earlier, director of Pune airport Ajay Singh had said that the flight operations were terminated and would take around an hour for the authorities to clear the runway.

