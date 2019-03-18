IAF Aircraft Stranded At Pune Airport After Tyres Burst, Flights Delayed

Several flights were delayed as the aircraft remain suspended on the runway, resulting in several others flights being delayed. Civil flight operations have now been resumed, airport authorities confirmed.

Pune | | Updated: March 18, 2019 20:02 IST
IAF Aircraft Stranded At Pune Airport After Tyres Burst, Flights Delayed

Flight operations have now resumed at the Pune Airport. (Representational)


Pune: 

An Indian Air Force aircraft was stranded at the Pune airport for more than an hour today after its tyres burst today.

Earlier, director of Pune airport Ajay Singh had said that the flight operations were terminated and would take around an hour for the authorities to clear the runway.



